Downing Street: We must overhaul planning system in order to hit house targets

Downing Street has said that “we are going to need to overhaul the broken planning system” if the Government is to meet its housebuilding targets.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner is expected to confirm updates to the National Planning Policy Framework on Thursday following a consultation period earlier this year.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Wednesday: “The fact is we face one of the worst housing crises in living memory.

“Home ownership for 19- to 29-year-olds has halved since 1990, that’s why, through the plan for change, we are delivering for people who work hard and yet still dream of home ownership.

I always knew there would be resistance to our planning reform. Let me say this — I won’t shy from this argument. In fact, I welcome it. Where there are blockers putting the brakes on, it’s a sign you are delivering real change Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister

“But if we’re going to hit our ambitious milestone of 1.5 million homes … we are going to need to overhaul the broken planning system.”

Labour has set out plans to build 1.5 million homes and make 150 planning decisions on major infrastructure projects.

It is thought that among the documents on Thursday there will be more specific detail on what could constitute so-called grey belt land, which could be earmarked for development.

The plans, first detailed in July, proposed defining grey belt land as “green belt land which makes a limited contribution to the green belt’s purposes”.

Local authorities which cannot meet their building needs through brownfield sites will be asked to review the boundaries of their green belt areas, with the aim of identifying sites which could become the grey belt, which will be the next port of call for development after brownfield sites.

Last week, Sir Keir Starmer vowed to face down nimbys in his plans to build 1.5million homes and make 150 planning decisions on major infrastructure projects.

Writing in The Times newspaper, he said: “I know some councils have come out this week to challenge our plans for housing reform. I always knew there would be resistance to our planning reform.

“Let me say this — I won’t shy from this argument. In fact, I welcome it.

“Where there are blockers putting the brakes on, it’s a sign you are delivering real change.”