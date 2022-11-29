Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rail industry warning over ‘spiral of decline’

Rail Partners, which represents independent passenger and freight train operators, wants companies to be given more influence on key issues.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 29 November 2022 00:01
A failure to attract more customers to the railway risks a permanently smaller network, an industry body has warned (James Manning/PA)
A failure to attract more customers to the railway risks a permanently smaller network, an industry body has warned (James Manning/PA)
(PA Archive)

A failure to attract more customers to the railway risks a permanently smaller network, an industry body has warned.

Rail Partners, which represents independent passenger and freight train operators, published a report urging the Government to take urgent action to “avoid a spiral of decline”.

It wants operators to be given more influence on key issues such as timetabling, marketing and fares.

The gap in rail finances cannot be closed by cost savings alone

Andy Bagnall, Rail Partners

The body commissioned analysis by consultancy Oxera which suggested the Treasury will missing out on up to £1.6 billion over two years due to restrictive contracts limiting the ability of train companies to drive the recovery in passenger numbers.

Recommended

Rail Parners believes the contractual system brought in due to the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic must be quickly evolved.

Revenues are around a fifth lower than pre-virus levels, and taxpayers are contributing around £2 billion more annually than before the pandemic, according to the association.

The report estimated that ongoing industrial disputes have cost the sector £320 million in lost revenue, and the wider economy almost £700 million.

This can be done now, without legislation and we look forward to working with the Department for Transport to develop and implement such reforms

Rail Partners chief executive Andy Bagnall

Rail Partners chief executive Andy Bagnall said: “If we don’t challenge the status quo and overhaul the contractual model on the railways to enable operators to better attract customers, our research shows the Treasury will miss out on nearly £1.6 billion revenue over the next two years.

“The gap in rail finances cannot be closed by cost savings alone – in fact, a sole focus on reducing costs risks a spiral of decline, with cuts to services putting passengers off using rail, leading to further cost pressures and further cuts.

“To secure the financial sustainability of the sector, encourage private sector innovation and investment, and ultimately protect service levels and jobs, operators must be given greater freedoms to attract customers back and help the network return to growth.

“This can be done now, without legislation and we look forward to working with the Department for Transport to develop and implement such reforms.”

In October, then-transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan told MPs that the creation of a new public sector body to oversee Britain’s railways – named Great British Railways – would be delayed.

Recommended

It was due to be established as part of a Transport Bill in the currently parliamentary session, but the bill has been dropped.

Ms Trevelyan said the Government was considering what improvements it can introduce without legislation.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in