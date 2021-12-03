Petrol price hikes branded ‘completely unjustified’

Pump prices increased last month despite declining wholesale cost.

Darren Cassey
Friday 03 December 2021 09:44
The RAC has criticised an increase in the cost of fuel (Joe Giddens/PA)
The RAC has criticised an increase in the cost of fuel (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

An increase in the cost of petrol at the pumps has been called ‘completely unjustified’ following a declining wholesale price.

The RAC Fuel Watch said the wholesale cost of petrol fell 10p in November to its lowest level since September, but the price on forecourts continued to rise, hitting record levels of 147.72p per litre.

The average cost of a litre of petrol was up 3.1p per litre at the end of November (147.28p), with a similar story for diesel, up 2.7p to 150.64p, which hit a record high of 151.1p despite wholesale cost dipping seven per cent.

(PA)
(PA Wire)

The RAC said ‘there is absolutely no justification for the high prices being charged on forecourts’ and that it ‘is pleading with retailers to cut pump prices immediately to fairer levels’.

Recommended

It believes petrol could fall 12p per litre while diesel could drop seven pence, which could make a huge difference with Christmas just around the corner.

The RAC says that based on this discrepancy, drivers of petrol cars are overpaying by £5.5 million every day.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Sadly, our data shows all too clearly that drivers are being taken for a ride by retailers at the moment.

We can’t see any justification for the prices that are being charged at the pumps.

Simon Williams, RAC

“We can’t see any justification for the prices that are being charged at the pumps and are concerned that drivers on lower incomes who depend on their vehicles are being priced off the road altogether.

“The wholesale petrol price, which is what retailers pay to buy new supply, dropped by 10p from mid-November, so we can’t see how any increase – let alone a 3p one – was warranted.”

Recommended

The RAC has urged the Government to intervene, saying that while the fuel duty freeze last month was welcome, ‘simply wasn’t anywhere near enough to ease the burden now being placed on millions of households who have no choice but to use their vehicles’.

The highest prices for both petrol and diesel could be found in the south east, where the cost had hit 148.11p and 151.74p per litre respectively by the end of November.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in