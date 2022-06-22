Global life expectancy falls for first time since records began due to Covid-19

The analysis, published by the ONE Campaign, has found that global life expectancy has fallen 1.64 years between 2019 and 2021.

Luke O'Reilly
Thursday 23 June 2022 00:01
Life expectancy has dropped around the world (Joe Giddens/PA)
Life expectancy has dropped around the world (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

Global life expectancy has fallen for the first time since the 1950s following the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new analysis.

The analysis, published by the ONE Campaign, has found that global life expectancy has fallen 1.64 years between 2019 and 2021.

They warn that the situation could be worsened by a global food security crisis and the impact of climate change.

The public gets that this pandemic hasn’t ended

Romilly Greenhill, the ONE Campaign

This is the first time that global life expectancy has fallen since records began in 1950.

Recommended

The anti-poverty group also found broad support among the UK public for the Government to take a leading role in ending the pandemic.

It found that 64% of UK adults agree that ending the Covid-19 pandemic around the world in 2022 should be a “top priority for the UK Government”.

Meanwhile 72% are against uneven access to vaccines between high-income and low-income countries.

Romilly Greenhill, UK director at the ONE Campaign said: “The public gets that this pandemic hasn’t ended. They get that the convergence of crises affects us all.

“If we want to protect ourselves and the economy, the government must listen to the public and lead on a global response to ending the pandemic.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in