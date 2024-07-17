King’s Speech: Armed forces tsar will be ‘strong, independent champion’

Support truly

An armed forces tsar will be appointed to represent the military and their families under a new proposed law announced in the King’s Speech.

Troops deserve to have a “strong, independent champion” with necessary powers to investigate potential problems in service life like poor accommodation and faulty kit, the new Labour Government said on Wednesday.

The Armed Forces Commissioner Bill will create the role as part of an effort to offer a direct contact for personnel outside of their chain of command.

An injured soldier in a wheelchair at the medal parade outside Didcot Civic Centre after a march through the streets of Didcot, Oxfordshire, where thousands of people turned out to support the soldiers. ( PA Archive )

Strengthening parliamentary oversight and delivering annual reports on issues facing service people will be key to the commissioner’s work, the Government said.

The appointee will be “fully empowered to investigate and highlight issues, with access to information and Ministry of Defence sites as appropriate”.

This could include inspecting accommodation, work-life balance, faulty kit and childcare arrangements, the Government said.

The Bill is one of 40 pieces of proposed legislation included in the King’s Speech on Wednesday as the new Labour administration set out its agenda for the coming Parliament.

Charles told the gathered peers and MPs: “A Bill will be introduced to establish a statutory Armed Forces Commissioner to act as a strong independent champion for our gallant Armed Forces and their families”.