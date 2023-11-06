Strike talks continue between BMA and Government as doctors decide on next steps

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Consultants in England are to be re-balloted over the prospect of further strike action as doctors and the Government remain in talks with a view to end the dispute.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that specialist, associate specialist and specialty (SAS) doctors will also be balloted over potential strike action.

Ministers and doctors remain locked in talks in a bid to avert future strikes.

Consultants wrote to the Prime Minister in October, saying they would not call any more strikes until November 3 to allow time for negotiations.

Given our willingness to resolve this dispute we are not announcing further strike dates right now – but reserve the right to do so if necessary Dr Vishal Sharma, BMA's consultants committee

But the talks began just days before the deadline.

The BMA said that negotiations have so far been “productive and intensive”, but progress has been “insufficient” to change the plans to launch the re-ballot of the country’s top hospital doctors.

But the union’s consultants committee said it will not be announcing new strike dates at present while the talks are ongoing.

SAS doctors in England, who are also in negotiations with the Government, have not yet joined picket lines but are now being balloted in case the current talks “fail”.

The ballot of SAS doctors and the re-ballot of consultants will run from November 6 to December 18.

If passed it will give these groups a mandate to strike until June 2024.

Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA’s consultants committee, said: “We gave the Government a month to get back around the table, whilst it’s been incredibly frustrating that the Government didn’t respond until a few days before the deadline, we have now commenced talks.

“These discussions have been constructive and are ongoing.

Industrial action is our absolute last resort, and we remain hopeful that we’ll receive a credible offer as talks continue Dr Ujjwala Anand Mohite, BMA's SAS committee

“Therefore, given our willingness to resolve this dispute we are not announcing further strike dates right now – but reserve the right to do so if necessary.

“Our re-ballot begins today as planned as it’s vital that, even during these negotiations, we continue to have a legal mandate to call more industrial action if they break down.”

Dr Ujjwala Anand Mohite, chairwoman of the BMA’s SAS committee, said: “Whilst talks continue to progress we are clearly still somewhat short of the credible offer we are asking Government for. We are therefore asking SAS doctors to give us the mandate for action, should we need it because the current round of talks fail.

“Industrial action is our absolute last resort, and we remain hopeful that we’ll receive a credible offer as talks continue.”

Junior doctors have also been in negotiations with the Government.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We regret that the BMA is proceeding with a formal ballot of SAS doctors and a re-ballot of consultants, especially while talks are constructive and ongoing.

“Doctors who started their hospital training this year have already received a 10.3% pay increase, with junior doctors getting an average 8.8% and consultants 6%, alongside generous reforms to their pensions – the BMA’s number one ask.”