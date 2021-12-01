What the papers say – December 1

The papers are led by the Prime Minister pledging a date for the completion of the Government’s expanded booster rollout.

The Times, Metro and i report Boris Johnson has vowed to offer a booster jab to every adult in England by the end of January as the Government fights to protect the nation from the Omicron variant.

The PM has butted heads with health officials over the restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the variant, according to The Guardian and The Independent.

The Daily Mail leads with the PM telling families not to cancel Christmas plans, while The Daily Telegraph says the new measures will remain in place until March next year.

The Daily Star dedicates its front page to confusion over restrictions regarding “Christmas smoochers”.

The Daily Mirror reports a party held by Mr Johnson last year “broke Covid rules” on crowds.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries comments from Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who insists voters can trust him to cut taxes before the next general election.

The Sun leads with television presenter Sheridan Smith’s car crash, as a witness recalled thinking “someone must be dead”.

And the Financial Times reports on a market sell-off in the US following Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell signalling support for a quick withdrawal of the Fed’s asset-purchase programme.