What the papers say – June 14

The nation’s papers are led by the Government’s controversial asylum seeker policy being given the green light.

Metro reports the first Rwanda deportation flight is set to leave the UK after a last-ditch legal bid to halt the policy failed.

The Daily Mail hails the ruling as “common sense”, while the i leads with the leadership of the Church of England denouncing the plan as an “immoral policy that shames Britain”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Guardian report the EU has threatened legal action over the Government’s plan to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol.

Boris Johnson is holding off on tax cuts for households until inflation cools, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror says the Duke of Cambridge threatened to pull out of the Garter Day parade on Monday if the Duke of York was allowed to participate.

The Sun reports the Duke of Cambridge is moving his family into the Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

And the Daily Star says Britons are set to be hit with a hornet invasion, heatwave and “airport baggage hell”.