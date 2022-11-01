Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drivers caught without seatbelt could get points on their licence

Some 30% of people killed in cars on Britain’s roads last year were unrestrained.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 01 November 2022 13:36
Drivers caught not wearing a seatbelt could be given penalty points (Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Drivers caught not wearing a seatbelt could be given penalty points (Alamy Stock Photo/PA)

Drivers caught not wearing a seatbelt could be given penalty points.

The Government revealed it could make the change due to the proportion of car occupants killed in crashes who were not belted up reached the highest level on record.

Some 30% of people killed in cars on Britain’s roads last year were unrestrained, according to recent data published by the Department for Transport.

Putting points on the licences of offenders would be a welcome move

Simon Williams, RAC

In a written answer published last week to a parliamentary question, then-transport minister Katherine Fletcher described the figure as “unacceptably high”.

Recommended

She continued: “We have been considering options to tackle this including the potential merits of introducing penalty points.

“This might form part of the Department for Transport’s planned call for evidence on motoring offences.”

A partnership between National Highways and Warwickshire Police is trialling a van with multiple cameras which films passing vehicles to detect occupants not wearing a seatbelt and drivers holding a phone.

Some 512 vehicle occupants without a seatbelt were identified on the M40 and A46 over a period of just 64 hours.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s irrefutable that seatbelts save lives, yet the sad reality is that in 30% of fatal collisions a seatbelt was not being worn.

“These stark figures underline just how important it is to buckle up in both the front and the rear of the car.

“Putting points on the licences of offenders would be a welcome move, but this must be accompanied by better enforcement.

“While up until this point offenders had to be caught not wearing a seatbelt by a police officer, there is now camera technology on trial in the UK that can be make the process far simpler and more effective.

“If this technology were to be rolled out alongside introducing points on licences, lives would undoubtedly be saved.”

Unsafe drivers are being detected every six minutes on average in a UK-first trial of new technology.

Drivers can be fined up to £500 if they are caught not wearing a seatbelt, but penalty points cannot be issued.

Recommended

Points are issued for a series of offences, such as speeding, using a vehicle with defective tyres or careless driving.

People can lose their licence if they get 12 or more points within three years.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in