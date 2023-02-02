What the papers say – February 2

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The nation’s papers are led by the cost of strike action and the reported leak of a Government White Paper which could shake up the Premier League.

Metro says the accumulated cost of widespread industrial action since last summer has reached £2 billion.

Ministers are considering whether to close a legal loophole that prevents headteachers from knowing which staff are taking part in industrial action, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims to have seen a yet-to-be-released White Paper which will enforce tougher regulations on who can own football clubs.

The Times reports British Gas has been sending debt collectors to customers’ homes to fit pay-as-you-go meters.

The Guardian leads with spending watchdog officials examining the decision to provide £220,000 of taxpayers’ money for Boris Johnson’s legal defence in the Partygate inquiry.

The Telegraph reports the RAF has been accused of discriminating against white men in its efforts to meet “aspirational diversity targets”.

The i says Liz Truss’s return to frontline politics “could trigger bitter Tory infighting”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a campaign for action after a four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a family pet in a back garden.

The Daily Express says the parents of a mother-of-two who disappeared while walking her dog fear “somebody has her”.

The Financial Times reports Adani Enterprises has called off its equity fundraising following allegations of fraud and stock manipulation.

And the Daily Star says 70 people living around a historic Suffolk market town identify as Satanists.