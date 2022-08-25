Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Britons blame Government more than energy firms for energy crisis – poll

Almost half of people who took part in a survey blame ministers for “failing to prepare and prevent” the huge rise in energy bills.

Martina Bet
Friday 26 August 2022 00:01
Photo of a gas hob with a bill from British Gas (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Photo of a gas hob with a bill from British Gas (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Almost half of Britons questioned on the UK’s current energy crisis blame the Government more than the energy firms, according to a new poll.

Research by Focaldata of 1,021 adults from across the UK showed that 47% of respondents blame ministers for “failing to prepare and prevent” the huge rise in energy bills.

Just under a third, 30%, condemn the energy firms.

The data comes as Ofgem, the UK energy industry regulator, is due to make its latest announcement regarding the energy price cap – with experts forecasting another significant increase.

The polling, on behalf of Cavendish Advocacy and collected on August 17-18, also shows 92% of people who took part are “concerned” about the energy crisis.

Recommended

Two thirds, 66%, would go as far to say they are “very concerned” about the soaring energy bills.

The survey also found 20% of those interviewed would be prepared to pay more for their gas and electricity bills, but only if the money was used to invest in better infrastructure to prevent potential blackouts or gas supply issues.

Tom Bradley, head of energy & green growth at Cavendish Advocacy, said: “Our research confirms the level of concern amongst people across the UK at the rising cost of energy, and the situation is expected to get worse when Ofgem announces its latest price cap this week.

“The debate has moved on as to how the country has reached a critical point where energy bills may top more than £3,500 a year.

“Our polling shows that the public expects both politicians and the energy industry to take responsibility and bring more stability and affordability to the market.

“Surprisingly, almost a fifth of UK adults are willing to pay more if the money was invested in better infrastructure to prevent potential blackouts or gas supply issues.

“The cost of living is the core issue dominating our politics right now, and that is being driven by soaring energy prices. The public will be looking on with much interest on Friday as to what politicians and the industry do next to try and mitigate this energy crisis.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in