Buy-to-let landlords facing cladding bills ‘makes no sense’, ministers warned

Landlords have warned the Government that getting buy-to-let landlords to pay for cladding removal “makes no sense”.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), has urged ministers to rectify the “injustice” of these landlords potentially having to pay for remedial works on their buildings.

It comes as Mr Beadle prepares to speak to MPs on the issue at the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee on Monday.

We are calling on the Government to rectify this injustice as a matter of urgency Ben Beadle

The NRLA’s warning follows Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove’s announcement earlier this month that developers will have to pay for remedial works to tackle dangerous cladding on buildings between 11 and 18 metres high.

Ministers have confirmed that both leaseholders and those who have been forced to sublet because they cannot sell their property will be protected from footing the bill.

But Housing Minister Christopher Pincher confirmed last week that the Government has not made the decision to extend this to buy-to-let landlords.

Mr Beadle said: “It makes no sense to be treating leaseholders who are landlords so differently to owner-occupiers.

“Both groups have faced the same problems, and both should be treated equally.

“We are calling on the Government to rectify this injustice as a matter of urgency.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We are bringing this scandal to an end – protecting leaseholders and making industry pay.

“It is not right that innocent leaseholders – including those who have moved out and now sublet their properties – should pay to remove dangerous cladding for which they were not responsible.

“We will explore whether this support should extend to other leaseholders, such as buy-to-let landlords.”