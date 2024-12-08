Disability rights campaigner thanks Colin Farrell for giving her voice in US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A teenage disability rights campaigner from Co Tipperary has paid tribute to actor Colin Farrell for giving her a voice outside of Ireland.

Cara Darmody, 14, was flown to Chicago to address an event organised by the Colin Farrell Foundation, an organisation which aims to support individuals and families living with intellectual disability.

Cara, from Ardfinnan, is the older sister of Neil and John, who are autistic and non-verbal.

She met with the last three taoisigh to discuss disability services in Ireland and told Simon Harris at a meeting in June that the Government was “breaking the law” on its obligation to children with special needs.

Parents have voiced their frustration and upset at not being able to access crucial assessments of need, therapies and school places for their children.

He's followed my campaign for quite some time and I was lucky to meet him again a few weeks ago, and I was in total shock when he asked me to be his keynote speaker, wow Cara Darmody on Colin Farrell

Protests have been held outside the Department of Education demanding school places be secured for children with special needs, who are forced out of routines that are vital for their education and wellbeing.

Cara said Farrell followed her campaign and flew her to Chicago to be the keynote speaker at the event organised by his foundation.

During the address, she spoke about how tough it is for her family to secure support for her brothers from the HSE.

“Right now in Ireland, it can take four to five years to be assessed with an intellectual disability, with little or no services on offer afterwards, even in our schools,” she said.

“That delay causes permanent damage and once you turn 18 with an intellectual disability, you often have nowhere to go, again with no services on offer.

“Ireland is in crisis in relation to disability services for people with intellectual disabilities. I have openly said that it’s a national disgrace, but more recently I’ve described it as an international embarrassment, and nobody ever disagrees with me.

“My understanding is that the same lack of services, etc, is also here in America for over-18s. It is simply not good enough and it must be respectfully called out.”

Cara described the experience as surreal and paid tribute to Farrell.

“He’s followed my campaign for quite some time and I was lucky to meet him again a few weeks ago, and I was in total shock when he asked me to be his keynote speaker, wow,” she said.

“I’ve got to know him over the last few months and he’s just the most incredible guy ever. Now he wants to change the world for people with intellectual disabilities. I just can’t believe that he wants to be associated with me.

“He flew me to Chicago and he’s treated me like royalty since we got here. I got to go to his private cocktail party, so that was amazing to dress up for that as well. It’s definitely better than being in school.”

She added: “I told the 1,200 invited guests on the night of how I’ve obtained almost 17 million euros in government funding, to inspire them to reach for the stars like I do.

“The Americans were really inspired by my courage and determination, and I think I’ve definitely inspired them to do way more and to really believe that they can do way more.

“To speak in front of 1,200 distinguished guests was the greatest moment of my life.

“It was only a few weeks ago that I was sitting outside the Taoiseach’s Department protesting in the lashing rain at 7am in the morning. But I’ll have no problem doing that again if the next Government doesn’t treat disability as a serious priority. The disability discrimination that I regularly talk about needs to be called out.”

Cara said she has also taken her campaign to Europe, taking part in a documentary for Arte TV that is set to air in France and Germany in January.

Her father Mark, who accompanied her to Chicago, said Cara was like Cinderella at the event.

He said: “While we don’t do the celebrity thing, it’s very hard not be impressed by Colin Farrell. We all saw what he did in Ireland recently in with the Dublin Marathon – to be honest, the guy is a legend.

“To see him embracing your daughter’s ideals, and praise her character, is beyond being proud – it’s really emotional and Cara really, really deserved this after all that she did for others, often out of the media spotlight.

“But, for now, Cara is like Cinderella and she definitely got the glass slipper last night.”