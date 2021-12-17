Full list of Covid restrictions announced by the Irish Government

The restrictions will last from Sunday until January 30.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 17 December 2021 19:26
All restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must close at 8pm under new Covid rules announced by the Government (Dominic McGrath/PA)
(PA Wire)

The following Covid restrictions will be introduced from midnight this Sunday until January 30 in Ireland:

All restaurants and bars, excluding takeaways and delivery services, must close at 8pm.

There should be no indoor events after 8pm.

For indoor events scheduled earlier in the day, attendance should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

Attendance at all outdoor events should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower.

Recommended

Wedding receptions can take place after 8pm but with a capacity limit of 100 guests.

Anyone arriving in the country from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Restricted movement advice for all close contacts will be enhanced.  Those who have received a booster at least one week ago will have to restrict movement for five days and take three antigen tests.

Those who have not yet received a booster must restrict their movement for 10 days. The HSE will consider the best testing regime for people in this category.

All people arriving in the country from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test in line with their vaccination or recovery status.

All travellers arriving in Ireland should now be advised to conduct antigen testing on a daily basis for a period of five consecutive days commencing on the day of arrival.

