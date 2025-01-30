Nearly half a million fines issued to parents for taking children out of school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of fines issued to parents in England for taking their children out of school without permission increased to almost half a million last year, figures have shown.

The Department for Education (DfE) data showed there were 487,344 penalty notices issued for unauthorised absences in 2023-24, compared to 398,796 in 2022-23 – a 22% rise in a year.

In 2018-19 – the academic year before Covid-19 – there were 333,388 penalty notices issued to parents.

There is no simple resolution to this issue, but we do think it is time for the Government to explore ways in which they could restrain travel firms from raising their prices during school holidays Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of ASCL

The vast majority (91%) of fines were for unauthorised family holidays, according to the DfE.

The latest data covers the last academic year before fines for unauthorised absences were increased.

In September, school absence fines in England rose from £60 to £80, and a parent who receives a second fine for the same child within a three-year period will now receive a £160 fine.

The former Conservative government announced the hike in fines in February last year as part of a drive to boost school attendance since the pandemic.

The latest data has shown that 443,322 penalty notices were issued for unauthorised family holidays in the 2023-24 academic year, compared to 356,181 in 2022-23 – a 24% rise in a year.

The figure has almost doubled since 2017-18 when there were 222,904 fines for unauthorised holidays.

Overall, 1,086 penalty notices were issued for being late and the remainder were for other reasons.

The use of penalty notices by local authorities varied greatly across England, the DfE said.

Three local authorities issued no fines, while 26 out of 153 local authorities accounted for half of all penalty notices issued.

The region with the highest rate of penalty notices issued was Yorkshire and The Humber at 10.7%, while the lowest rates of penalty notices issued were in Inner London (3.5%) and Outer London (3.4%).

It is only fair and right that we treat families the same when it comes to holidays in term time, wherever they live in the country Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “School leaders take no pleasure in parents being fined, but must have clear, consistent policies in place that emphasise the importance of attendance.

“There is a longstanding issue of exorbitant prices being charged by the travel industry during school holiday periods. We can understand why some parents want to take holidays at other times of year as this may be the only way it is affordable, even with the threat of a fine.

“However, we must do something to reverse the trend of a growing number of pupils missing out on a week or more of school. This is damaging to their education as well as disruptive for their class and teachers, who must then spend time helping them catch up on work they have missed.

“There is no simple resolution to this issue, but we do think it is time for the Government to explore ways in which they could restrain travel firms from raising their prices during school holidays. We cannot see how this problem can be solved another way.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said: “It is clear that for many families the threat of a fine is not acting as a significant deterrent in the way the government hoped it would.

“This is largely due to the exorbitant charges for holidays outside of term time. We have long-argued that fines are a blunt tool for tackling this issues and the data appears to bear this out once again.

“Perhaps now is the time for the Government to try a different approach. Whilst it may be challenging to do, that surely must involve working with travel companies to address the underlying cause of the problem.

“The variation in how different local authorities approach this issue clearly needs addressing too. It is only fair and right that we treat families the same when it comes to holidays in term time, wherever they live in the country.”