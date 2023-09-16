AA sees surge in callouts after August rain ‘hid potholes from drivers’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wet weather during August sparked a surge in pothole-related vehicle breakdowns as surface water hid highway defects, new figures suggest.

The AA said it received 48,994 callouts last month to vehicles stranded due to faults likely caused by potholes.

That is 13% more than in August 2022 and means 2023 is on track to be one of the worst years on record for pothole-related breakdowns.

Common problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

Parts of the UK were hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms last month.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at the AA, said: “During what felt like a continuous spell of rain throughout August, drivers faced the now familiar challenge of trying to spot potholes lurking beneath the surface of rainwater.

“Some drivers’ attempts to avoid damage to tyres, suspensions and steering mechanisms appear to have been in vain as we witnessed another year-on-year increase in pothole-related incidents.

“Councils now have a very small window of time to get as much of their repair work carried out as possible before the real autumn and winter weather hits, meaning their road teams will need to work flat out to restore the roads before the weather really turns against them.”

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “It’s for local authorities to maintain their highways, based on local needs and priorities, and Government is helping by investing over £5 billion to resurface roads – including an additional £200 million specifically for highway maintenance.

“We’ve also brought in new rules to clamp down on utility companies leaving potholes behind after carrying out street works.”