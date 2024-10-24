Downing Street reportedly dropping outdoor smoking ban proposal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Plans to ban smoking outside pubs are reportedly being dropped after opposition from the hospitality industry.

Proposals leaked earlier this year suggested the Government would ban smoking in some outdoor areas, such as at restaurants and hospitals, to improve public health.

Concerns were raised over the potential bans, which could include beer gardens and outside stadiums.

The Guardian reported that Downing Street is now blocking the ban on outdoor smoking, citing one official who called it an “unserious policy”.

The Sun reported that Downing Street was watering down the plans.

A Government source said no decision has been made.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is expected to be introduced to Parliament before Christmas.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said earlier this week that Labour’s smoking bill will be “more ambitious” than the bill introduced by the previous Conservative government.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill tabled in the last parliament sought to prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.