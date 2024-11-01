Government ‘will act immediately’ on Tusla review into Kyran Durnin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Government will act “immediately” on the central recommendations of a Tusla review into the disappearance of schoolboy Kyran Durnin, the minister for children said.

Roderic O’Gorman will receive on Friday the child and family agency’s “detailed” report about its engagement with Kyran and his family.

Gardai launched a murder investigation in October into the disappearance of the Co Louth schoolboy, who was potentially missing for two years, unknown to authorities.

Gardai suspect that Kyran may have died in 2022, when he was six.

Tusla said last week it raised a “significant” concern about the missing child to police in August.

Last week, investigators searched a former family home in Dundalk and adjoining land.

Ireland’s police chief has described the case as “extraordinary” and said he has never seen one like it in his 40-year career.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said on Friday that he is updated every day on the investigation.

He said Gardai had received “a huge amount of information from the public” after several appeals.

“I can assure you that that investigation is very active, we’re pursing all the lines of inquiry that we have,” he said, speaking in Co Laois.

“We have received a huge amount of information from the public, so all of that has to be processed, and we’re also engaging with Tusla and received a lot of information from Tusla as well.

“All of that feeds into the inquiry. It is a very complex and properly resourced investigation and is being assisted by national bureaux in terms of expertise around interviewing and the assessment of the witness accounts we’ve received so far.”

Mr O’Gorman said that he would receive a report from Tusla on its engagement with Kyran and his family.

A separate report would be issued to Education Minister Norma Foley in relation to Tusla’s Education Support Service about Kyran’s interactions with school authorities.

“I and my department will engage with Tusla in terms of the implementation of any of the immediate recommendations for that report,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“It’s a detailed report and we’re very conscious that there’s an ongoing Garda investigation, a murder investigation, ongoing right now, so Tusla won’t be putting out anything that is any way prejudicial to an ongoing murder investigation.

“But importantly, this report will also go to the National Review Panel, that’s the independent body that examines the death of any child who was known to Tusla, and the internal report from Tusla will be considered by the National Review Panel.

“But we will be acting immediately on any central recommendations that this review brings to us today.”