Keegan caught on camera swearing about coverage of schools concrete row

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan criticised others and claimed the Government had gone ‘over and above’.

David Hughes
Monday 04 September 2023 14:05
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (James Manning/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has been caught on camera voicing her frustrations about coverage of the crumbling concrete row.

In footage released by ITV News filmed as the camera repositioned for extra shots, Ms Keegan – still wearing her microphone – criticised others and claimed the Government had gone “over and above” in addressing concerns relating to reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

She said: “Does anyone ever say, you know what, you’ve done a f****** good job because everyone else has sat on their arse and done nothing?

“No signs of that, no?”

The Education Secretary took part in a series of broadcast interviews on Monday morning about the decision to fully or partially close schools in England because of safety concerns about Raac.

