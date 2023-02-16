Bus industry warns ‘time is running out’ to prevent services being axed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Time is “running out” to avoid bus services being slashed across England, the industry has warned.

Graham Vidler, chief executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents bus companies, urged ministers to provide long-term support.

The Government’s current funding deal to keep services running despite the fall in demand sparked by the coronavirus pandemic expires at the end of March.

We urgently call on the Government to realise the potential of the bus Graham Vidler, Confederation of Passenger Transport

But operators planning to cancel or change routes are required to give six weeks’ notice, meaning they are keen for a new agreement to be secured by Friday.

Mr Vidler said: “Time is running out for Government to outline how they will provide long-term support for bus passengers.

“While short-term investment has been welcome, reliance on piecemeal funding not only puts up to 15% of services in jeopardy if not replaced, but also deters passengers from giving their local bus service a go to get to work, leisure and education.

“We urgently call on the Government to realise the potential of the bus to unlock huge economic, health and environmental returns for the taxpayer, as well as leverage more private sector investment in technologies, such as zero emission vehicles.”

The Labour Party has claimed more than 1,600 bus routes could be cut this spring without more Government support, leaving England with fewer than 10,000 routes for the first time since records began in 2002.

This will have a devastating impact on people who rely on these services to get to work, visit family and access vital services, including doctors and affordable food shopping David Renard, LGA

Separate analysis by the Local Government Association (LGA) found that for every pound the Department for Transport spends on bus subsidies, it spends more than £4.50 to fund rail services.

LGA transport spokesman David Renard said: “The future of thousands of bus routes is at risk.

“Passenger numbers have not returned to those seen before the pandemic and, without continued support, it is clear that some routes will no longer be viable and will have to be reduced.

“This will have a devastating impact on people who rely on these services to get to work, visit family and access vital services, including doctors and affordable food shopping.”

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “Since the pandemic, we’ve invested £2 billion to maintain bus routes.

“We also want to encourage more people back on to buses, which is why we capped single tickets at £2 and have allocated more than a billion pounds to improve bus services across England.

“We are working closely with the sector on how best to support operators with the challenges they face.”