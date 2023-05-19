What the papers say – May 19

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Concerns over the rise of AI leads the nation’s papers at the end of the working week.

The i reports the Government is pushing for regulations to protect humanity from the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, while the Daily Mail leads with telecommunications giant BT announcing plans to replace 10,000 workers with AI.

Staying with politics, The Guardian says the Government has unveiled a new swathe of sanctions against Russia, including banning Russian diamonds as well as Russian-origin copper, aluminium and nickel.

The Daily Express carries comments from Rishi Sunak, who predicted Tory success at the next general election.

The Daily Telegraph reports household energy bills are expected to rise by almost £120 a year under the Government’s net zero plans.

Elsewhere, The Times leads with analysis revealing international nurse recruits accounted for two thirds of the rise in numbers since 2019.

The Independent reports an inquiry into maternity care failings at an NHS trust has been deemed “insufficient” as only a fraction of black and Asian women have come forward.

Water firms have asked customers to foot the bill to end the sewage crisis affecting the nation’s rivers and beaches, according to the Metro.

The Daily Mirror leads with a six-year-old boy surviving a “horror” dog attack.

The Sun reports Ant and Dec are stepping down from Saturday Night Takeaway after 20 years.

And the Daily Star says Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has caused sales of Y-fronts to soar.