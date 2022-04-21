UK sanctions Putin’s ‘war leaders’ with ‘Ukrainian blood on their hands’

The Government has announced new sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s “war leaders”, as the Foreign Secretary vowed to crack down on those with “Ukrainian blood on their hands”.

The move will target those “commanding the front line” to commit “heinous” acts in Ukraine, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The UK is also taking action against individuals outside of Mr Putin’s military, who are “actively supporting his illegal invasion”.

The “key leaders in Russia’s army” targeted as part of the new wave of 26 sanctions include Lt Colonel Azatbek Omurbekov, a commanding officer with involvement in the Bucha massacre, the FCDO said.

Also sanctioned by the UK are Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov, commander of airborne forces; Major General Valery Flyustikov, commander of special operations forces; and Colonel General Nikolay Bogdanovsky, first deputy chief of the general staff.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted: “Today I announce new sanctions on those with Ukrainian blood on their hands including the commander of the unit which occupied Bucha and other individuals and businesses supporting Putin’s military.

“We are relentless in support of Ukraine.”

The individuals outside of Mr Putin’s military targeted in Thursday’s round of sanctions include Oleg Belozyorov, the chief executive and chairman of vital logistics company Russian Railways, and Ilya Kiva, the defecting and expelled Ukrainian MP who has publicly supported Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the FCDO said.

The Foreign Secretary accused Russia of deliberately going after civilian targets.

“The depravity of Russia’s assault on the people of Ukraine is plain for all to see,” she said.

“They are deliberately targeting hospitals, schools, and transport hubs in Mariupol and beyond – just as they did in Chechnya and Syria.”