Former Tory minister to advise Government on industrial strategy

A former Conservative business secretary and the chairwoman of Rolls-Royce will join trade unionists and business leaders to advise the government on its growth “mission”.

Greg Clark, who served as business secretary under Theresa May, is one of 16 people appointed to help the Government formulate its industrial strategy.

Mr Clark, who launched a previous industrial strategy as business secretary in 2017, will join Rolls-Royce chairwoman Dame Anita Frew and Octopus Energy chief executive Greg Jackson at the first meeting of the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council on Tuesday.

Announcing the advisory council ahead of its first meeting, the Department for Business and Trade said the body would help the Government “maintain a pro-business environment”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Driving long-term economic growth requires ambition and collaboration.

“With the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council, we’re bringing together the brightest minds to inform our industrial strategy and deliver growth that will improve living standards and that can be felt across every corner of the UK.”

Chaired by senior Microsoft executive Clare Barclay, other members include TUC assistant general secretary Kate Bell, Barclays UK chairman Sir John Kingman and Baroness Shriti Vadera, who chairs both Prudential and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Ms Bell welcomed her appointment, saying the proposed industrial strategy “can show the way to delivering better jobs across the country”.

She added: “Trade unions look forward to working with Government and businesses to develop and deliver the strategy. And we will use our voice to make sure the strategy delivers for Britain’s working families.”

In opposition, Labour promised to bring businesses and trade unions together to develop plans for boosting economic growth.

But despite a charm offensive before the election, the Government’s relationship with businesses has suffered thanks to the decision to raise employers’ national insurance contributions.

The Government hopes the independent advisory council will enable it to maintain the “partnership” with business and trade unions that it sees as integral to its plans.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said potential investors should “be in no doubt that Britain is back on the global stage, helping to attract investment into the most productive parts of the UK economy”.

Ms Barclay said her committee’s mission was “to provide a clear, independent voice on behalf of business, nations, regions and trade unions, as we look to inform the development of the industrial strategy, helping to create a strong business environment which will help our growth-driving sectors thrive”.