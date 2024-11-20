Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blockade factory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Campaigners staged a protest outside a factory in Edinburgh in a demonstration against arms being sent to Israel.

Protesters said Leonardo UK makes components for F-35 fighter jets which are used by Israel.

Leonardo UK said it is subject to UK Government export controls and does not supply equipment direct to Israel.

More than 100 local residents and workers from across Scotland blockaded the entrance to the Leonardo factory in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.

They are calling for the company to immediately cut any links with Israel.

Rebecca, 38, a charity project manager, said: “I’m so deeply upset and angry at the slaughter and degradation of people in Gaza, Palestine more widely, and in Lebanon.

“This is not simply a ‘humanitarian disaster’ – it’s a deliberate action by Israel to eliminate all human life.

“Here in Scotland, we campaigned for free period products, but in Gaza, Israel’s blockade means essential items are absent: not just period products but basic medicine, shampoo, or soap.”

Patrick, 29, a bar worker, said: “I’m here today because it’s our obligation under international law to do what we can to ensure our communities are not complicit in genocide.”

Earlier this autumn the UK Government suspended around 30 arms export licences to Israel out of a total of about 350 licences because of concerns they could be used in violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza conflict, however an exemption was made for some licences related to components of F-35 fighter jets.

A Leonardo spokesperson said: “Leonardo UK is subject to UK Government export controls and does not supply equipment direct to Israel.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and neighbours is our first priority.

“Aggression towards, or the intimidation of, our people, who work hard to support the security and defence of the UK, is not acceptable. We are advising employees to work remotely wherever possible today.

“Leonardo provides laser technology for the F-35 aircraft to the United States under the UK Government’s Open General Export Licence, which allows for the US to export UK-manufactured F-35 components to its export customers.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon: “We were aware of a protest ongoing at Crewe Road North in Edinburgh today.

“Officers attended and engaged with protesters. The protest was peaceful and there were no arrests.”