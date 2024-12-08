Government has ‘dragged its feet’ on tackling antisemitism, campaigners claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Government has “dragged its feet” on tackling antisemitism, the chief of a campaign group has said, as thousands marched in London.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) said 32,000 people attended a march from the Royal Courts of Justice to Parliament Square on Sunday afternoon.

The protest was a stand against “unprecedented levels of antisemitism and growing extremism in British society”, the group said.

Pro-Palestine protests since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 last year have “unleashed a tidal wave” of antisemitism, with hate crimes towards Jews quadrupling in the last year, according to the CAA.

Protesters waved Israeli flags and placards, and chanted “Act against hate, before it’s too late” and “Say it loud, Jewish and proud”.

CAA chief executive Gideon Falter told the crowd: “Two governments have now dragged their feet on antisemitism since October 7.

“The fight against antisemitism puts Jews on the front lines of the battle for the future of the West.

“It is a long front line with many flashpoints, but should any part of it fail, the entire defence fails.

“We owe it to future generations to raise our voices against this tide of extremism and bigotry, and reject appeasement, so that we might bequeath them the bright future that once was ours.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Antisemitism has no place in our society and we are committed to tackling it in all its forms, working closely with policing and community partners to ensure the safety of Jewish communities.

“The right to peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy, but this does not extend to hate or extremism.

“The distressing events in the Middle East should never be used as an excuse to propagate hate toward any nation, religion, or group.”