New rights for working families with babies in neonatal care

Thousands of working families with babies in neonatal care will be entitled to additional time off as a day one right under moves confirmed by the Government on Monday.

Ministers said they wanted to tackle difficulties parents face when their baby is in neonatal care such as having to return to work.

Neonatal care leave will apply to parents of babies who are admitted into neonatal care up to 28 days old and who have a continuous stay in hospital of seven days or longer, it was announced.

The measures will allow eligible parents to take up to 12 weeks of leave, and pay if eligible, on top of any other leave they may be entitled to, including maternity and paternity leave.

Regulations to implement the change will take effect from April 6, subject to Parliamentary approval.

Employment rights minister Justin Madders said: “Parents of children in neonatal care have more than enough to worry about without being concerned about how much annual leave they have left or whether they’ll be able to make ends meet.

“This entitlement will deliver certainty to them and their employers, setting baseline protections that give them the peace of mind to look after the one thing that matters most – their newborn baby.”

The Government added that like many measures included in its employment rights reforms, neonatal care leave will be a day one right, meaning it will be available to an employee from their first day in a new job.

Catriona Ogilvy, founder of The Smallest Things charity, said: “The Smallest Things is delighted to see neonatal leave and pay move one step closer to being available to thousands of parents whose babies are born sick or premature.

“The stress and trauma experienced by families during a neonatal stay cannot be underestimated. In an instant, their world is turned upside down. No parent or carer should be sitting beside an incubator worrying about pay or work.”