Labour promises ‘packed’ agenda in King’s Speech

The Government is poised to present a “packed” legislative agenda focused on economic growth in the King’s Speech on Wednesday.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister had begun Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting by thanking ministers for their work on the agenda – the first Speech from the Throne under a Labour Government in 14 years – while Commons Leader Lucy Powell said it represented “a packed legislative agenda and the Government’s determination to return politics to public service”.

Wednesday’s Speech is expected to include around 35 Bills with a heavy emphasis on securing economic growth, the first of Sir Keir Starmer’s five “missions for national renewal”.

This is likely to include more devolution of powers away from Westminster, the creation of a national wealth fund and GB Energy, reform of the planning system, and a boost for workers’ rights through Labour’s “new deal for working people”.

Our work is urgent. There is no time to waste Sir Keir Starmer

Other measures could include the reintroduction of Rishi Sunak’s proposed ban on anyone born after 2009 buying tobacco, measures to help renationalise the railways and a new, strengthened version of the Renters Reform Bill that sought to end no-fault evictions.

There will also be new legislation on spending rules, giving more power to the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) following the economic turmoil triggered by Liz Truss’s mini-budget in 2022.

On Monday, Sir Keir said: “Our work is urgent. There is no time to waste.

“We are hitting the ground running by bringing forward the laws we will need to rebuild our country for the long-term – and our ambitious, fully-costed agenda is the down payment on that change.

“From energy, to planning, to unbreakable fiscal rules, my Government is serious about delivering the stability that is going to turbo-charge growth that will create wealth in every corner of the UK.”