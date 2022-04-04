Will your local bus service benefit from extra funding?
The Government has announced the 31 successful applicants for funding under the Bus Service Improvement Plan.
The Government has announced which areas of England will receive funding to boost bus services.
Here is a list of the 31 successful applicants and how much they have been awarded under the latest round of the Bus Service Improvement Plan scheme:
Blackburn with Darwen and Lancashire: £34.2 million
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole: £8.9 million
Brighton and Hove: £27.9 million
Central Bedfordshire: £3.7 million
City of York: £17.4 million
Cornwall (including Isles of Scilly): £13.3 million
Derby City: £7 million
Derbyshire: £47 million
Devon: £14.1 million
East Sussex: £41.4 million
Greater Manchester: £94.8 million
Hertfordshire: £29.7 million
Kent: £35.1 million
Liverpool City Region: £12.3 million
Luton: £19.1 million
Norfolk: £49.6 million
North East and North of Tyne: £163.5 million
North East Lincolnshire: £4.7 million
Nottingham City: £11.4 million
Nottinghamshire: £18.7 million
Oxfordshire: £12.7 million
Portsmouth: £48.3 million
Reading: £26.3 million
Somerset: £11.9 million
Stoke-on-Trent: £31.7 million
Warrington: £16.2 million
West Berkshire: £2.6 million
West Midlands: £87.9 million
West of England and North Somerset: £105.5 million
West Sussex: £17.4 million
West Yorkshire: £70 million
