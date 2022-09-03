What the papers say – September 3
The energy crisis, the Tory leadership ballot and partygate are splashed across the mastheads.
Saturday’s papers have a political focus while the country waits to discover who its new prime minister will be.
The iWeekend reports the Conservartive Party fears the “wrath of voters” as a poll found 80% think the Government is failing to tackle the energy crisis, while The Daily Telegraph says Liz Truss will have a plan “on day one”.
The Daily Express says the Government is a “war footing” for a snap election, while the FT Weekend says Ms Truss’s plans risk a £60 billion budget hole.
The Daily Star says the energy crisis will “ruin” Christmas.
Meanwhile, a police chief has written in The Guardian to criticise some of Foreign Secretary’s law and order proposals.
MPs face “mounting pressure” to halt the partygate probe, according to the Daily Mail.
The shutdown of gas from Russia to Europe is front page of The Times and The Independent.
The Daily Mirror reports on the Queen’s “new health blow” with claims of mobility problems.
And Hooters has sponsored an under-tens football team in Notts, according to The Sun.
