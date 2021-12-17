DJ faces ‘tough financial decisions’ as nightclub closure ordered in Wales

Hywel Ricketts said the move is ‘nothing more than the Welsh Government trying to be different for the sake of it’.

Lily Ford
Friday 17 December 2021 13:42
Hywel Ricketts has worked as a DJ in Cardiff for 30 yearsv(Hywel Ricketts/PA)
A self-employed DJ who has worked in Cardiff for 30 years has said the Welsh Government’s decision to close nightclubs will leave him without money that “helps to keep food on the table and a roof over my head”.

Hywel Ricketts said the closures, which First Minister Mark Drakeford announced alongside the reintroduction of social distancing, barriers and one-way systems in businesses from December 27, will mean he will have to take “tough financial decisions” ahead of New Year’s Eve.

The 47-year-old told the PA news agency: “On one of the busiest nights of the year, this will have a detrimental effect on my cash flow.”

Mr Ricketts DJs at bars Barocco and The Bootlegger in Cardiff (Hywel Ricketts/PA)

Mr Ricketts, who currently DJs for bars Barocco and The Bootlegger in Cardiff, said the measures “will be even harder for the younger DJs who are just starting”.

He claimed the closures are “nothing more than the Welsh Government trying to be different for the sake of it”.

Peter Marks, chairman of the board at Rekom UK, which owns Cardiff nightclub PRYZM among others, also described the new measures as “a virtue signalling political decision”.

He added it is “not based on any semblance of fact”.

He added: “This damaging decision targets the very people whose wellbeing is affected the least by Covid-19… these are decisions that have destroyed their education and social lives.

Rekom owns the nightclub PRYZM, of which there are seven in the UK (PA)
Nightclubs are not the ‘super spreader hotbeds’ they are reported to be… the fact is that infection rates in our core customer demographic of young people aged 18-25 have actually fallen dramatically since nightclubs reopened.

“Once again, nightclubs are the most hit, but the least supported. This has to stop.”

A £60 million support package for businesses affected by the new restrictions has been announced, with more detail still to come on how funds can be claimed.

But Mr Drakeford said that by using systems already in place, he hopes to get money out to people “as quickly as possible”.

