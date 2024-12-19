Ministers urged to end ‘smokescreen’ of trail hunting as Boxing Day hunts near

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ministers have been urged to end the “smokescreen” of trail hunting in anticipation of Boxing Day hunts across the country.

Environment minister Mary Creagh said the Government is committed to banning the practice and providing “significant protections” for foxes and hares.

Trail hunting is a legal alternative to hunting animals with hounds, where a trail of animal urine, usually fox, is laid in advance and the trail is then tracked by “hunters” on horseback or on foot.

Fox hunting was banned in England and Wales following the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004, which came into force a year later.

Labour MP for Cannock Chase Josh Newbury told MPs: “This time of year brings festive cheer, but it also brings the Boxing Day hunt.

“Alongside many of my constituents, I am keen to see an end to the smoke screen that is trail hunting.

“Following the last Labour government’s historic fox hunting ban, will the minister confirm this Labour Government’s commitment to banning trail hunting once and for all?”

Ms Creagh replied: “We have indeed committed to a ban on trail hunting, which will provide significant protections to wild animals, including foxes and hares.

“Work to determine the best approach for doing so is ongoing, and further announcements will be made in due course.”

Tim Bonner, chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said: “Legislating on trail hunting is unjustified and unnecessary.

“Labour spent 700 hours of parliamentary time on its obsessive pursuit of hunting the last time it was in power. Nobody sane thinks this issue should be a priority for the Government now.”

Earlier in the session, Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse (Bath) raised the issue of trophy hunting of exotic animals and called on the Government to revive previously debated legislation that failed to make it to the statue books.

She told the Commons: “It is now 10 years since the senseless killing of Cecil the lion. It is still legal to import hunting trophies into this country.

“There’s cross-party support for a long time to ban trophy hunting.

“In 2023 the Labour Party said to the then Conservative Party, what is stopping the government to bringing in legislation and stop dithering and delaying? Why is this Government still dithering and delaying?”

Ms Creagh pointed out “with the greatest of respect” that Ms Hobhouse’s party was previously in government for five years, and the Tories for 14 years, as she recommitted Labour to banning the practice.

She said: “It’s always good after five months in office to be criticised for previous failures, but I will agree with her that the party opposite cannot be trusted on animal welfare.

“They failed to pass the Trophy Hunting Bill that would have stopped selfish hunters who slaughter and display endangered animals’ body parts for their own perverse self-gratification and drop the Kept Animals Bill that would have ended puppy smuggling, puppy farming and pet theft.

“As I say, we are looking for a suitable legislative vehicle, and we will do it in Government time.”

She earlier said: “The UK has a long history of championing the global conservation of endangered species, we are in the process of extending the Ivory Act to include four further species, hippopotamus, killer whale, narwhal and sperm whale, in addition to elephants, this Government has also committed to ban imports of hunting trophies. We are considering the most effective way to do so.”