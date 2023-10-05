Jump to content

Government accused of ‘misleading’ public over HS2 alternative

Documents published on Wednesday stated that the Leamside Line in Northumberland would be reopened, it was reported.

Neil Lancefield
Thursday 05 October 2023 15:19
The Government has been accused of 'misleading' the public after an apparent pledge to reopen a railway line was dropped 24 hours later (Lynne Cameron/PA)
The Government has been accused of ‘misleading’ the public after an apparent pledge to reopen a railway line was dropped 24 hours later (Lynne Cameron/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Government has been accused of “misleading” the public after an apparent pledge to reopen a railway line was dropped 24 hours later.

Documents published on Wednesday revealed that the Leamside Line in Northumberland would be reopened using money saved by axing HS2 north of Birmingham, the Northern Echo reported.

According to the newspaper, a document listing benefits to the North East stated: “The Leamside Line, closed in 1964, will also be reopened.”

Not a good way to build trust

Henri Murison, Northern Powerhouse Partnership

But all reference to the line appeared to have been removed by Thursday.

Transport minister Richard Holden told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the Government was now only “committed to looking into it”.

Henri Murison, chief executive of business group the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “Yesterday we were led to believe this was happening – so I welcomed it.

“Misleading the Northern Powerhouse Partnership and northern public (is) not a good way to build trust.

“I’m writing to (rail minister) Huw Merriman today and will seek clarification urgently.

“The Leamside Line is integral to Northern Powerhouse Rail and must be built in full.”

The 21-mile route runs between Pelaw, Gateshead and Tursdale, County Durham.

It was closed as part of the Beeching cuts.

