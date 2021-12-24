Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to ‘get boosted’

More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.

Ryan Hooper
Friday 24 December 2021 18:03
Bomdardier Ian Bloomfield of the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery administers a vaccine at the Covid vaccination centre in Rates Hall Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
Bomdardier Ian Bloomfield of the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery administers a vaccine at the Covid vaccination centre in Rates Hall Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.

The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.

More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.

The message will read: “Get boosted now.

“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.

Recommended

“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.

“See NHS website for details.”

It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the Boxing Day fixtures, whatever your traditions make the booster a part of them this year

Sajid Javid

An estimated 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 19, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We are texting this Boxing Day for all eligible adults to get boosted now.

“It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the Boxing Day fixtures, whatever your traditions make the booster a part of them this year.

“Millions of vaccine slots are available through the festive calendar so if you’re not boosted and you get this text, take up the offer and get vaccinated.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in