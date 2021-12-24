Phone users to get Boxing Day coronavirus text urging adults to ‘get boosted’

The Government will send millions of text messages on Boxing Day urging people to get a coronavirus booster vaccine.

The message, part of the Get Boosted Now campaign, is the latest attempt to reduce the impact of the Omicron variant sweeping the UK.

More than 32 million booster and third doses have already been administered.

The message will read: “Get boosted now.

“Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron.

“Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster.

“See NHS website for details.”

It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the Boxing Day fixtures, whatever your traditions make the booster a part of them this year Sajid Javid

An estimated 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 19, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We are texting this Boxing Day for all eligible adults to get boosted now.

“It has never been as important to get protected with the booster, so whether it is in between turkey sandwiches or before the Boxing Day fixtures, whatever your traditions make the booster a part of them this year.

“Millions of vaccine slots are available through the festive calendar so if you’re not boosted and you get this text, take up the offer and get vaccinated.”