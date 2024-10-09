Ministers announce moves to protect seafarers from rogue employers

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The government has announced moves to protect seafarers against rogue employers.

Ministers said tough new legislation being introduced to Parliament this week is aimed at preventing another P&O Ferries scandal when hundreds of workers were fired and replaced with agency workers.

New protections are specifically devised for seafarers, strengthening laws around collective dismissal and cementing seafarer wage protections in UK law, said ministers.

Ministers said they will close a loophole exploited by P&O so that operators planning to dismiss 20 or more employees will be legally required to notify the Government, and face potential prosecution or an unlimited fine.

What we saw with P&O Ferries was an outrageous example of manipulation by an employer and exactly why we’re taking bold action to improve job security in the UK Angela Rayner

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “We’re on a mission to end exploitative work and we’re legally enshrining our promises so no employer can abuse the system to rob their workers of the basic rights and dignity they deserve.

“What we saw with P&O Ferries was an outrageous example of manipulation by an employer and exactly why we’re taking bold action to improve job security in the UK.

“These long-overdue changes will shield workers from the mistreatment of having their terms and conditions ripped up before their eyes, while benefiting good employers to compete on quality and innovation, rather than a race to the bottom.”

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “The mass sacking by P&O Ferries was a national scandal which can never be allowed to happen again. These measures will make sure it doesn’t.

“This issue has been ignored for over two years, but this new Government is moving fast and bringing forward measures within 100 days.

“We are closing the legal loophole that P&O Ferries exploited when they sacked almost 800 dedicated seafarers and replaced them with low-paid agency workers, and we are requiring operators to pay the equivalent of national minimum wage in UK waters.

“Make no mistake, this is good for workers and good for business. Cowboy operators like P&O Ferries will no longer be able to act with impunity, undercutting good employers in the process.

“With stronger protections for workers, this Government will make work pay in every corner of the country.”

P&O Ferries’ brutal and illegal sacking of 800 seafarers is one of the biggest scandals in modern-day industrial relations Paul Nowak, TUC

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “P&O Ferries’ brutal and illegal sacking of 800 seafarers is one of the biggest scandals in modern-day industrial relations.

“But instead of making sure no worker ever went through this ordeal again, the Tories left the door open for other rogue bosses to do the same as P&O.

“That’s why today’s legal safeguards announced by the government are so important. They will strengthen protections against bad employers who seek to exploit loopholes to mistreat staff.

“This shows the difference driving up employment standards can make – both in protecting workers and stopping undercutting.

“And it shows why Labour’s workers’ rights agenda is so vital to creating a modern economy that works for working people and decent employers.”