Payouts for infected blood scandal begin

The first payouts from the infected blood scandal are expected to land in victims’ bank accounts within days.

Ten people have been offered compensation totalling over £13 million, the Cabinet Office said.

A spokesperson said that the first few people have accepted their offers and are due to receive payment “in the coming days”.

Today is a vital step towards delivering justice for people who have waited far too long for compensation Nick Thomas-Symonds

People offered payments were infected with potentially deadly viruses as a result of receiving infected blood and infected blood products.

Their identities are being kept private.

The Cabinet Office said that a further 25 people have been invited to make their claim for compensation.

More than 30,000 people were infected with potentially deadly viruses between the 1970s and early 1990s as they received blood transfusions or blood products while undergoing NHS care.

Some 3,000 people died as a result and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the Infected Blood Inquiry, made his final recommendations on compensation in April 2023, saying victims should not face any more delays for redress.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced £11.8 billion in compensation for the victims of the scandal in her October Budget, which the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) has been tasked with administering.

The Cabinet Office said that the IBCA is aiming to open up the compensation service wider in the New Year.

Cabinet Office Minister, Nick Thomas-Symonds, said: “This Government promised to deliver action on infected blood compensation, and today is a vital step towards delivering justice for people who have waited far too long for compensation.

“No amount of compensation can fully address the suffering as a result of this scandal, but I hope this shows that we are doing everything possible to deliver significant compensation to people infected and affected. That is why this Government set aside £11.8 billion for this scheme in the Budget.

“After so many years of injustice, I hope that this brings some reassurance to a community who have suffered immeasurably that action is being taken.”

Kate Burt, chief executive of the Haemophilia Society, said: “This is positive news which we welcome, but we hope it won’t mask the significant concerns that are felt across the community about the Infected Blood Compensation Scheme.

“The reality behind this announcement is that there is widespread frustration at the slow roll-out of compensation and anger that the Government does not seem to be listening to the community’s suggestions of how to improve the scheme.

“If there is to be rapid progress in paying compensation to the infected and bereaved then the Government must start taking the concerns of those at the heart of this scandal seriously.”