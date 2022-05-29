Johnson ‘planning to expose petrol stations not passing on duty cuts’
The Government introduced a 5p per litre duty cut on March 23.
The Prime Minister plans to “expose” petrol stations that fail to pass on lower fuel prices from the Government’s fuel duty cut, it has been reported.
The Government introduced a 5p per litre duty cut on March 23, but this week figures showed average petrol prices exceeded £1.70 per litre for the first time.
Retailers have been accused of raising profit margins since the policy was introduced.
The Sunday Telegraph reported that Mr Johnson has ordered Department for Transport officials to draw up plans to target petrol stations that choose not to pass on the cut to customers.
According to the paper, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested a “pump watch” name-and-shame scheme. Ministers reportedly opted against the idea of a windfall tax for petrol retailers.
A Downing Street source said: “Officials are considering mechanisms available to expose those companies that aren’t passing on tax benefits to consumers.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.