Talks to be held between Government and biggest civil service union amid pay row

The Public and Commercial Services union said it will meet a Government minister at the Cabinet Office later this week.

Alan Jones
Monday 09 January 2023 13:53
Demonstrators from the Public and Commercial Services union protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London (Philip Toscano/PA)
Demonstrators from the Public and Commercial Services union protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London (Philip Toscano/PA)
(PA Wire)

Talks are to be held between the Government and the biggest civil service union in a bid to resolve a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and pensions.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said it will meet a Government minister at the Cabinet Office later this week.

The union made the announcement as a fresh wave of strikes began among its members at the DVLA in Swansea and Birmingham.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We will, of course, accept the invitation to the meeting, during which we shall tell him if he wants a resolution to the dispute, he must put some money on the table.”

PCS members working for Border Force, the Rural Payments Agency, the Department for Work and Pensions, National Highways and those working as driving examiners have been taking staggered action since December 13.

In a separate dispute, PCS members working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 82 courts across England and Wales last week announced new strike dates.

