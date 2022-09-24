Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

What the papers say – September 24

The newspapers respond to the Government’s ‘Robin Hood in reverse’ mini-budget which saw the pound plummet to a 37-year low.

PA Reporter
Saturday 24 September 2022 01:33
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

Saturday’s papers react to the Chancellor’s £45bn tax-cutting package which sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years.

The Independent and The Guardian call it a mini-budget “for the rich” and run comments made by TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady in which she said it was “Robin Hood in reverse”.

The significant tax cuts are a great gamble, The Daily Telegraph and The Times add.

Recommended

FT Weekend and i Weekend lead with the tumbling of the pound to a 37-year low in response to the tax cut package.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail, meanwhile, cover the mini-budget in a different light, with the latter hailing it a “true Tory budget”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star have the latest from the rape trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, reporting that a woman who was allegedly raped by Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, told police she had sex with England star Jack Grealish on the same night.

Recommended

And The Sun carries claims made in a book about the Duchess of Sussex that she allegedly made a complaint about getting paid in 2018.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in