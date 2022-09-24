What the papers say – September 24

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Saturday’s papers react to the Chancellor’s £45bn tax-cutting package which sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years.

The Independent and The Guardian call it a mini-budget “for the rich” and run comments made by TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady in which she said it was “Robin Hood in reverse”.

The significant tax cuts are a great gamble, The Daily Telegraph and The Times add.

FT Weekend and i Weekend lead with the tumbling of the pound to a 37-year low in response to the tax cut package.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail, meanwhile, cover the mini-budget in a different light, with the latter hailing it a “true Tory budget”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star have the latest from the rape trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, reporting that a woman who was allegedly raped by Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, told police she had sex with England star Jack Grealish on the same night.

And The Sun carries claims made in a book about the Duchess of Sussex that she allegedly made a complaint about getting paid in 2018.