What the papers say – September 24
The newspapers respond to the Government’s ‘Robin Hood in reverse’ mini-budget which saw the pound plummet to a 37-year low.
Saturday’s papers react to the Chancellor’s £45bn tax-cutting package which sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years.
The Independent and The Guardian call it a mini-budget “for the rich” and run comments made by TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady in which she said it was “Robin Hood in reverse”.
The significant tax cuts are a great gamble, The Daily Telegraph and The Times add.
FT Weekend and i Weekend lead with the tumbling of the pound to a 37-year low in response to the tax cut package.
The Daily Express and the Daily Mail, meanwhile, cover the mini-budget in a different light, with the latter hailing it a “true Tory budget”.
Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star have the latest from the rape trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, reporting that a woman who was allegedly raped by Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, told police she had sex with England star Jack Grealish on the same night.
And The Sun carries claims made in a book about the Duchess of Sussex that she allegedly made a complaint about getting paid in 2018.
