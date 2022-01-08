Nearly 1,400 people in hospital with Covid-19, latest figures show
The latest Scottish Government figures show 1,362 people were in hospital on January, 7 with recently confirmed Covid.
Of these, 48 people were in intensive care with the virus.
The figures also show there were 12,602 new cases of Covid-19 reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.
Of the 57,907 new tests for Covid that reported results, 25.1% were positive.
There were 26 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for the virus.
A first dose of a vaccination has now been received by 4,390,076 people, while 4,041,550 have received their second dose and 3,082,231 have received a third dose or booster.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There continue to be large volumes of tests being processed by labs; this and the holiday weekend have impacted turnaround times resulting in delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported.
“Public Health Scotland are continuing to monitor the situation.”
