Teachers in sixth form colleges stage further strike action in pay dispute

Sixth form college teachers in England will resume strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay.

Around 2,000 National Education Union (NEU) teacher members at 32 non-academised sixth form colleges are due to strike on Wednesday in a fight for a fully funded above-inflation pay increase.

A further two days of strike action are due to take place on Thursday and Friday next week.

NEU members have staged seven days of walkouts since November.

The union will hold a rally in Westminster, central London, on Wednesday afternoon.

Our members will fight on until they are valued equally wherever they work. The injustice of it is clear, the solution is also clear Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU

The Government announced last year that teachers in schools across England would receive a fully funded 5.5% pay rise from September 2024.

The Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) has offered teachers in non-academised sixth form colleges 3.5% for September 2024 to March this year – and then 5.5% from April, the NEU said.

Meanwhile, teachers in sixth form colleges with academy status have been offered 5.5% from September 2024, seven months earlier than their colleagues in non-academised colleges, according to the NEU.

In September, the SFCA sought a legal challenge against the Government’s decision to fund a 5.5% pay rise for staff in schools but not colleges.

But this plan was abandoned earlier this month when the Government pledged a £50m grant for sixth form and further education colleges which the SFCA said could be used to increase teacher salaries for the 2024/25 academic year.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said: “It is with great disappointment that our members are having to take strike action again today, as the Government has shamefully allowed our dispute to drag on into 2025.

“The Government has it well within its power to address this issue of pay disparity between academised and non-academised sixth form colleges, rather than endorsing the creation of a two-tier pay system.”

The October Budget provided an additional £300m revenue funding for further education to ensure young people are developing the skills they need to seize opportunity and drive growth Department for Education spokesperson

He added: “This Government should be investing in education across the board rather than expecting non-academised sixth form college teachers to swallow an inferior pay award.

“It cannot be the case that one group of teachers doing the same job in the same settings should be paid less than their peers.

“This is something that should have been rectified when first pointed out and it is troubling that the Government appear to believe that such an obvious injustice can stand.

“Our members will fight on until they are valued equally wherever they work. The injustice of it is clear, the solution is also clear.”

Another teaching union, the NASUWT, has launched a ballot of more than 1,800 of its members in sixth form colleges in England for industrial action in a fight for a fair pay increase.

The ballot of NASUWT members in sixth form colleges will close on February 10.

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the SFCA, said: “The NEU is right to describe the current situation as an obvious injustice and one the Government could fix at very little cost – particularly as SFCA recently secured a third of the additional funding required to match the pay award received by teachers in schools and academies.

“That has enabled us to increase our pay offer to 4.3%, but unless the Department for Education makes the remaining funding available, we will not be able to match the 5.5% pay award made in schools and academies.

“Students are blameless in this and should not penalised through further strike action.

“The NEU’s focus should be on the Government and working with us to secure the additional funding required.

“Further disrupting the education of young people is not in anyone’s interests.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “Ensuring people have the skills they need for the future is crucial to this Government’s number one mission to grow the economy. We recognise the vital role that further education, including sixth form colleges, play in this.

“The October Budget provided an additional £300m revenue funding for further education to ensure young people are developing the skills they need to seize opportunity and drive growth.”