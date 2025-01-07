‘Sandwich carers’ suffer poorer mental and physical health, research suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents juggling the responsibilities of caring for both ageing relatives and young children suffer from poorer mental and physical health over time, according to a new study.

Looking at a group of 2,000 so-called sandwich carers over almost a decade, researchers concluded that parents of under-16s who were also unpaid carers for older family members reported suffering a deterioration in their mental health which often lasted several years.

Those spending more than 20 hours a week caring for the older relative also endured a greater decline in their physical health over time.

Our study highlights the significant mental and physical health challenges faced by sandwich carers. These individuals, who balance the demands of caring for both their children and ageing parents, often experience a decline in their well-being Dr Baowen Xue, UCL

Researchers from University College London compared the 2,000 sandwich carers – people caring for older family members as well as young children – with the same number of parents who did not have extra unpaid care responsibilities in order to draw their conclusions.

The research, published in Public Health, used data from the UK Household Longitudinal Study between 2009 and 2020.

The average age of the sandwich carers studied was around 37 and the researchers found no evidence of gender difference in their study.

With an estimated 1.3 million sandwich carers in the UK, the researchers said they aimed to address a gap in knowledge around the impacts on health over time.

Lead author Dr Baowen Xue said the findings highlight “the need for society to recognise and support the unique challenges faced by sandwich carers” and described respite care and workplace flexibility as “crucial”.

Dr Xue said: “Our study highlights the significant mental and physical health challenges faced by sandwich carers.

“These individuals, who balance the demands of caring for both their children and ageing parents, often experience a decline in their well-being.

“It’s crucial that we recognise and support the unique needs of this growing group to ensure their health and resilience.

“The study underscores the need for society to recognise and support the unique challenges faced by sandwich carers.

“Providing targeted support and resources, such as access to respite care and workplace flexibility, is crucial to help maintain their health and wellbeing, particularly for those offering intensive care.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government recognises the immense contribution of carers, including sandwich carers, who selflessly dedicate their time to supporting others.

“We want to ensure families receive the support they need, which is why we are increasing the carer’s allowance earnings threshold by over £2,000-a-year – the biggest rise since it was introduced in 1976, meaning that carers can earn up to £10,000-a-year whilst still retaining their carer’s allowance.

“We have also just announced investment of £711 million into social care, alongside long-term reform of the sector through the independent Casey Commission.”