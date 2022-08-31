Jump to content
Covid-19 inquiry begins work examining Government’s response to pandemic

Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett said it would ‘build a full picture of the challenges faced by the Government and how it chose to confront them’.

David Hughes
Wednesday 31 August 2022 11:49
A road sign advises motorists to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown in 2020 (PA)
A road sign advises motorists to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown in 2020 (PA)
(PA Archive)

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has opened its investigation into the decisions made by Boris Johnson’s Government during the pandemic.

There will be a particular focus initially on early 2020 until the first lockdown was imposed in late March.

The inquiry will then look at decisions taken throughout 2020 until February 2022.

Baroness Hallett is chairing the public inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic (UK Parliament/PA)
(PA Media)

It will also examine the actions of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The inquiry has set a date for a preliminary hearing later this autumn and has committed to hearing evidence from witnesses next summer.

Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett said: “My team and I will establish what was understood about Covid-19 at the time, what information was available in each of the four UK nations and how and why key decisions were made, especially early in the pandemic.

“I will be taking evidence next year to build a full picture of the challenges faced by the Government and how it chose to confront them.”

The formal process of allowing interested parties to become a core participant for module two of the inquiry – the part covering the Government’s decision-making – has opened and will close on September 23.

Core participants – individuals, organisations or institutions that have a specific interest in the work of the inquiry – can access evidence relevant to the investigation, make opening and closing statements at hearings and suggest lines of questioning to inquiry counsel.

The module two process will examine decisions taken by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet – as advised by the civil service, senior political, scientific and medical advisers – and the relevant Cabinet sub-committees.

Lady Hallett said: “The inquiry has started its module two investigations, scrutinising core political and administrative decision-making of the Westminster government.

“Related modules 2A, 2B and 2C will allow me to look at decisions taken in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

