Leading pharmacists outraged over GP funding announcement

Pharmacy sector leaders have expressed outrage at the Government’s announcement on more funding for GPs, saying there have been “endless delays” in contract negotiations for the sector.

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) said the situation is causing stress and uncertainty for pharmacists.

It comes after the Government gave the first details of the new GP contract for 2025/26, which has been backed by an additional £889 million on top of the existing budget for general practice.

The proposed measures include financial incentives for surgeries where patients see the same doctor at every appointment, and for family doctors who identify the most patients with high blood pressure while working to tackle killers like heart disease.

Reforms will also aim to reduce red tape and performance targets, to free up time for patients.

NPA chief executive Paul Rees said: “It is an outrage that GPs have been offered their contract for the next financial year before pharmacies have even received an offer for the current year – nine months late.

“The seemingly endless delays to this year’s contract negotiations only reinforce the belief that there is a lack of respect for pharmacies within government and leaves hardworking pharmacies abandoned in the dark, causing them stress and uncertainty about their future.”

In November, the NPA announced its members had voted in favour of collective action in a row over funding.

The trade association said this could mean fewer pharmacies will be open in the evenings or at weekends, with some potentially withdrawing from locally commissioned services such as emergency contraception, addiction support and stop-smoking services.

Mr Rees added: “There is huge strength of feeling among our members about their current financial position and this does nothing to reduce the chance of pharmacies being forced to take collective action to protect their services for patients.”

He urged the Government to “get around the table as soon as possible” with pharmacists.

“Uncertainty about funding is preventing pharmacies from investing in better services and reform, instead making them take on debts or question whether they can continue at all,” Mr Rees said.

“The Government must get around the table as soon as is possible to end the crippling uncertainty and offer reassurance and security to pharmacies so they can serve their communities with confidence.”

Announcing the proposals for GPs, Health Secretary Wes Streeting vowed to “fix the front door” to the health service with additional investment.

He said: “General practice is buckling under the burden of bureaucracy, with GPs filling out forms instead of treating patients.

“It is clear the system is broken, which is why we are slashing red tape, binning outdated performance targets and instead freeing doctors up to do their jobs.

“We promised to bring back the family doctor, but we want to be judged by results, not promises. That’s why we will incentivise GPs to ensure more and more patients see the same doctor at each appointment.”

The Government’s 10-Year Health Plan is also expected to be published in the spring and will put more focus on ill-health prevention, use of digital technology and shifting more care from hospitals into the community.

To support this, financial incentives will be offered to GPs who diagnose and treat the most patients with high blood pressure before they end up in hospital.

Family doctors will also receive money if they work to prevent common killers like heart disease, according to DHSC.

Surgeries will also be required to ensure patients can contact them online during core hours, as well as over the phone and in person, in a bid to make it easier for patients to get an appointment.

The contract proposals are currently out for consultation by the British Medical Association’s (BMA’s) General Practice Committee.

It comes after GPs in England voted overwhelmingly for collective action in the summer.

After the ballot result was announced on August 1, the BMA issued a list of 10 actions for surgeries to consider, including limiting patients seen each day or refusing to carry out work GPs are not formally contracted to do.

Mr Streeting once again called for an end to collective action.

He added: “Through our Plan for Change, we are acting to fix the front door to the NHS and we have already started hiring an extra 1,000 GPs into the NHS.

“We are proposing substantial additional investment and greater flexibility to employ doctors so patients get better care.

“I call on GPs to now work with us to get the NHS back on its feet and end their collective action.”

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard said: “Hard-working GP teams are delivering millions more appointments a month compared to before the pandemic, and it is vital they are given extra resources to improve access for patients and help people live healthier lives, with a renewed focus on preventing major killers, such as heart disease and strokes.

“General practice is the front door to the NHS – speaking to GPs and their teams, they are clear that embracing reform is key to improving patient experience and managing record demand.”

The Royal College of GPs (RCGP) described the budget increase as “positive news for patients and the wider NHS” and welcomed measures to tackle the “bureaucratic burden”, but warned “there is a long road ahead”.