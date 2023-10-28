Graffiti daubed on Field Marshal Haig statue in London pro-Palestinian protest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The statue of First World War commander Field Marshal Douglas Haig has been defaced with the words “God Save Gaza” in a pro-Palestinian protest in central London.

Around 100,000 demonstrators took to the streets demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war from noon on Saturday.

Graffiti was daubed on the Field Marshal Earl Haig Memorial, on Whitehall, using red paint.

According to Historic England, it is a Grade II-listed statue.

Haig, who died in 1928, was commander of the British forces at the Somme and Ypres during the First World War, and his role has made him one of the most controversial military figures of the last century.

He eventually won a battle of attrition against Germany on the Western Front.

But he became a much-maligned historical figure for his controversial strategies which led to excessive casualties of British troops under his command.

He founded the Royal British Legion Scotland and the Earl Haig Fund – now known as Poppyscotland – in 1921.