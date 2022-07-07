Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers
The Prime Minister has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down as party leader.
Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.
With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.
Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:
09.30am
The pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.
09.25am
A Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.
09.14am
Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.
