Live: Boris Johnson finally resigns in wake of fresh exodus of ministers

The Prime Minister has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down as party leader.

Thursday 07 July 2022 09:30
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resigning (PA)
Amid a swathe of fresh resignations from his Government, Boris Johnson has finally agreed to resign as Tory leader.

With the latest ministers to quit his Cabinet including newly-appointed Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, a Number 10 source said the Prime Minister has agreed to stand down.

Here are the latest developments in the downfall of Mr Johnson:

09.30am

The pound was trading higher on the news of Mr Johnson’s resignation – up 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros.

09.25am

A Number 10 spokesman said the PM will make a statement to the country today, with reports saying that will be before lunchtime.

09.14am

Boris Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

The scale of the exodus of ministers made Boris Johnson’s position impossible (UK Parliament/PA)
