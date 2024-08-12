Inquest to be opened into death of Graham Thorpe after he took his own life

Support truly

An inquest will be opened into the death of former England cricketer Graham Thorpe after his wife revealed that he took his own life.

Tributes flooded in for one of the nation’s best Test players after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on August 5 that he had died at the age of 55.

The inquest into the former batter’s death is due to be opened at Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking on Tuesday, with the coroner having received a referral from British Transport Police.

An inquest into Graham Thorpe’s death will be opened on Tuesday (Rebecca Naden/PA) ( PA Wire )

The force said: “Officers were called to Esher railway station at 8.26am on 4 August to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

A spokesperson for Surrey Coroner’s Office said: “We can confirm that the coroner has received a referral for a Mr Graham Thorpe from the British Transport Police.

“A post-mortem examination has been undertaken and Mr Thorpe’s body released to his family.”

Amanda Thorpe told The Times that her husband attempted suicide two years ago before taking his own life this month.

“Graham was renowned as someone who was very mentally strong on the field and he was in good physical health,” she told the newspaper. “But mental illness is a real disease and can affect anyone.

“Despite having a wife and two daughters whom he loved and who loved him, he did not get better.

“He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life.”

Thorpe’s daughter Kitty said the family “are not ashamed” of talking about his death, adding: “There is nothing to hide and it is not a stigma.”

Graham Thorpe’s wife revealed the former England batter took his own life (Matthew Fearn/PA) ( PA Wire )

Charities praised the family for being open about what happened, with the Samaritans chief executive saying it is “really important” to have honest conversations about suicide.

Julie Bentley added: “Talking openly can help to break the stigma surrounding the subject and can encourage people who are struggling to get the vital support they need.”

Thorpe was a mainstay in the England set-up for many years, first as a batter between 1993 and 2005 before he spent 12 years in coaching roles, but was admitted to hospital in May 2022 and declared “seriously ill”.

During a distinguished international career, he struck 16 Test hundreds for England, including a debut century against Australia at Trent Bridge in 1993, and represented his country 182 times in all formats.

Current Test players Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Ben Duckett hailed Thorpe after the news of his death emerged, while retired England bowler Stuart Broad described him as a “wonderful person”.

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or at www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help/contact-samaritan/