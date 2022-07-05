Six charged over Silverstone British Grand Prix track protest

Six people have been charged over the track invasion at the beginning of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Five protesters stormed the Wellington Straight – the fastest point of the Northamptonshire track – before sitting down during the opening lap of Sunday’s race.

The contest had already been suspended following Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu’s high-speed crash, but a number of cars sped by as the group, understood to be from climate activists Just Stop Oil, launched their protest.

They were swiftly dragged away by marshals to cheers from the watching crowd.

The race had been halted after Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu crashed (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Northamptonshire Police said David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney, Oxfordshire, Emily Brocklebank, 24, of Yeadon, Leeds, Alasdair Gibson, 21, of no fixed address, Louis McKechnie, 21, of London, Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire, and Joshua Smith, 28, of Manchester, have all been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

All six will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

The force said a 43-year-old man also arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.