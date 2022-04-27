Grant Shapps pledges to do ‘whatever it takes’ to improve DVLA

The Transport Secretary told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee he and the Prime Minister will ‘look at everything’.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 27 April 2022 10:50
The Government will do ‘whatever it takes’ including possible privatisation to improve the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) amid delays in processing driving licence applications, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Chris Radburn/PA)
The Government will do ‘whatever it takes’ including possible privatisation to improve the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) amid delays in processing driving licence applications, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said (Chris Radburn/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Government will do “whatever it takes” including possible privatisation to improve the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

He made the comment amid huge delays in processing driving licence applications.

The Cabinet minister told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee he and Prime Minister will “look at everything”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said ‘no stone will be left unturned’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

He said: “We’ll look at whether we can bring in private services to assist.

Recommended

“I’ll look at the different motoring organisations.

“We have DVLA and DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency).

“It’s very confusing for most people.

“One does the licensing, the other one does the testing.

“People ask why there are two organisations.

“I’ll look at all of these things.

“No stone will be left unturned.”

Mr Shapps said the backlog of driving licence applications has been cut from a peak of 1.2 million to 400,000 due to a series of measures.

Recommended

He added that the delays “wouldn’t be there at all if it hadn’t been for an entirely unnecessary strike at DVLA”.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents workers at the DVLA’s offices in Swansea, South Wales, conducted a series of strikes as part of a campaign for more coronavirus safety measures.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in