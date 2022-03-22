Grant Shapps heralds seizure of Russian billionaire’s superyacht by Gibraltar
The Transport Secretary said he is doing “all I can to cripple Russia’s aviation and shipping industries” following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he is doing “all I can to cripple Russia’s aviation and shipping industries” after Gibraltar seized a superyacht owned by billionaire oligarch Dmitry Pumpyansky.
The 72-metre long vessel, Axioma, was impounded by authorities in the British overseas territory on Monday.
Mr Pumpyansky is the owner and chairman of steel pipe manufacturer OAO TMK, which has supplied Russia’s state-owned energy company Gazprom since 1998, according to Forbes.
His net worth is estimated at £1.84 billion.
He was sanctioned by the UK last week in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Mr Shapps said: “We cannot stand idly by while (Russian President) Vladimir Putin tramples over a sovereign, democratic country, laying waste to homes and hospitals.
“That is why the Government has deployed an unprecedented range of sanctions against Russia.
“It’s not just here in the UK those sanctions apply, either. They are being mirrored in our overseas territories too, which is what led to the multi-million-pound superyacht of Dmitry Pumpyansky being seized and impounded in Gibraltar yesterday.
“As Transport Secretary, I’m doing all I can to cripple Russia’s aviation and shipping industries, and my message to Putin and his cronies is loud and clear – there is nowhere to hide.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.