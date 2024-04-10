UK to conduct regular military exercises in Indo-Pacific to boost security

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Ministry of Defence is to conduct regular military exercises in the Indo-Pacific to boost security in the region.

From 2025, the UK will work alongside the US and Japan in trilateral exercises which aim to further develop the ability of each country’s armed forces to operate together.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales will be deployed to the region at the head of a Carrier Strike Group, which will conduct a series of operations and exercises with partners and allies, including a port visit in Japan.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the exercises send a “strong message” to anyone who would seek to undermine the rules-based international order.

Mr Shapps said: “In an increasingly volatile world where we can no longer take peace for granted, it’s critical to stand united with our allies and partners in defence of democracy and freedom.

“Conducting joint exercises sends a strong message to anyone who would seek to undermine the rules-based international order, our defence relationships are not limited by distance and we stand ready to respond to any threat around the globe.

“A safe and stable Indo-Pacific is vital to our collective security, allowing free and unhindered trade and travel, and our world-leading partnerships with Japan and the US further emphasise our commitment to the region.”

Further work to boost regional security is taking place between the UK and US via the Aukus programme, which will see the construction of conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines delivered to Australia’s navy.

The UK works closely with Japan as part of the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), which, with Italy, will deliver a next-generation fighter jet to enter service from 2035.